Samruk-Kazyna unveils major infrastructure projects to power Kazakhstan’s economy
Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account
Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, highlighted the Fund’s role in driving foreign investment in Kazakhstan at Astana Finance Days. Managing $82 billion in assets, Samruk-Kazyna ranks among the top 25 sovereign wealth funds globally, with a portfolio of 130+ infrastructure projects worth over $100 billion.
