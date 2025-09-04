Kazakhstan, Mongolia strengthen strategic ties with new inter-parliamentary memo

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. The Mazhilis of Kazakhstan (the upper house of Parliament) and the Great State Khural of Mongolia, led by Chairman Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan, signed a memorandum of cooperation in Astana during a meeting with Mazhilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Trend reports.

At a meeting with the Speaker of the Mazhilis, Yerlan Koshanov, the parties discussed strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the parties undertake within their competencies to promote the strengthening and development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, socio-cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

Welcoming the distinguished guest to the Majilis, Yerlan Koshanov noted that Mongolia has always been an important partner for Kazakhstan in Asia. At the same time, the country's leadership and Kazakhstani people sincerely welcome the successes of their neighbors and support the large-scale political, economic, and social reforms carried out at the initiative of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

“Our countries' relations are rapidly developing. Last year’s state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia was especially fruitful. Thanks to the leaders of the two countries, our bilateral relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, and 11 documents were signed in various fields. I am confident that the memorandum of cooperation between our parliaments, which we are signing today, will elevate our partnership to a new level,” said the Speaker of the Mazhilis.

Moreover, speaking about the constitutional reform and transformations being implemented in Kazakhstan since 2022, Yerlan Koshanov noted the similarity of the political courses of the two countries. For example, last year’s elections to the Great State Khural of Mongolia were also held under a mixed system, and representatives of five parties entered the Parliament for the first time.

Regarding the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the parties agreed to strengthen the work of friendship groups, headed by deputies Nurtai Sabilyanov and Ukhnagiyin Otogonbayar. Constant dialogue is planned to be encouraged within the framework of specialized committees.

The heads of parliament also touched upon strengthening cooperation along party lines and further work on multilateral platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

In turn, the Chairman of the Great State Khural noted a strong mutual interest in exchanging legislative experience in areas such as digitalization, artificial intelligence development, ecology, and agriculture.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Mazhilis of the Parliament and the Great State Khural. According to the document, the parties undertake within their competencies to promote the strengthening and development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, socio-cultural, humanitarian, and other fields, as well as in digital economy development and innovation implementation. Additionally, at the Majilis venue, a memorandum on establishing brotherly relations between the East Kazakhstan Region and the Khovd Aimag was signed.

As part of the official visit, the Mongolian delegation plans to visit the Astana International Financial Centre, the national company Kazakh Invest, the Situational Centre of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the national company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary (Kazcosmos), and other facilities.