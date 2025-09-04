Azerbaijan showcases Middle Corridor potential at strategic Bled Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. On September 1-2, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev visited Slovenia to participate in the 20th Bled Strategic Forum, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the forum, the Deputy Minister addressed a panel discussion on the current international situation in the world.

In his speech, Rzayev spoke about the historic agreements reached during the Washington summit on August 8 this year, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace agenda, and emphasized the importance of stability in the region.

The speech also noted Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of European countries, large-scale energy and transport projects implemented with the participation of our country, and provided information on Azerbaijan's important role in the creation and operation of international transport routes, such as the “Middle Corridor.”

In the course of the panel discussions, the successful conduct and chairmanship of Azerbaijan at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the successes achieved within the framework of COP29 on many issues that had long awaited resolution, and the decisions taken were discussed.

Several bilateral working meetings were also held during the visit.