Montenegro Armed Forces launch major structural reforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Minister of Defense of Montenegro Dragan Krapović and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, Brigadier General Miodrag Vuksanović, informed me that organizational and structural changes have been implemented within the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, Trend reports.

According to the new structure, the Chief of the General Staff will have a Deputy for Operations, Plans and Exercises, and a Deputy for Resources and Support. This reform is aimed at enhancing command effectiveness, ensuring higher quality planning, and enabling faster response to modern security challenges.

Captain (Navy) Goran Đurković has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans and Exercises, while Colonel Hajrudin Đerekarac has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Staff for Resources and Support. Captain Đurković successfully completed operational-strategic level training at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, United Kingdom, in July this year. Colonel Đerekarac has assumed his new role after serving as Chief of the Command Operations Center within the General Staff.

General Vuksanović also proposed new personnel solutions within the General Staff, including appointments to the positions of Chief of the Human Resources Department (J-1), Intelligence Department (J-2), Operations Department (J-3), Logistics Department (J-4), Planning, Development and Modernization Department (J-5), Training Department (J-7), Finance Department (J-8), as well as the post of Commander of the Support Battalion.

These initiated changes are aimed at strengthening command capabilities, improving interdepartmental coordination, and advancing the professional development of personnel. The proposed reforms lay the foundations for building modern and functional military structures, capable of meeting the demands of both national and collective security.

The announced reforms are only the beginning – a clear signal that the era of stagnation and waiting has come to an end. This is a time of decisive transformation. A time in which the Armed Forces of Montenegro will not simply follow, but lead. A time in which our Armed Forces once again become a source of pride for the state and its citizens.

Under the command of Brigadier General Miodrag Vuksanović and with the support of the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces of Montenegro remain firmly committed to strengthening their capacities, advancing modernization, and fulfilling both national and allied obligations, thereby contributing to the security of Montenegro and the preservation of international stability.