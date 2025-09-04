Kyrgyzstan puts new energy facilities into operation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 4. Kyrgyzstan has commissioned 11 new facilities in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

The newly commissioned facilities include four small hydropower plants—Aksy HPP (4.75 MW) in Kyzyl-Köl village, Aksy District, Jalal-Abad Region; Issyk-Ata-2 HPP (4 MW) in Issyk-Ata District, Chuy Region; Boz-Uchuk HPP (5.5 MW) in Zhany-Aryk village, Ak-Suu District, Issyk-Kul Region; and Koy-Suu HPP (9 MW) in Issyk-Kul District, Issyk-Kul Region.

In addition, two coal mines—Kozho-Kelenskoye and Beshburkhan—have been commissioned, along with two production workshops: a transformer repair workshop at Jalal-Abad Electric Network Enterprise and a reinforced concrete products workshop at Osh Electric Network Enterprise.

Moreover, two buildings have been completed: a service building for Chek-Abad HPP at Aravan RUE and the administrative building of JSC Electric Stations. Finally, the Bozbu 110/35/10 kV substation at Jalal-Abad Electric Network Enterprise has been put into operation.

"Over the past four years, thanks to the support of our President Sadyr Zhaparov, we have built new facilities, upgraded equipment, and acquired specialized machinery, while steadily developing the energy sector. Our duty is to ensure the sector operates without shortages and efficiently. Your responsibility is to use these resources effectively and provide uninterrupted electricity to the population. The 11 facilities commissioned today represent a significant achievement for the energy sector. By the end of the year, more projects will be launched," said the Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev.