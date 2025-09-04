Kyrgyzstan discloses number of major energy projects planned for 2026-2030
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to implement a series of major energy projects over the coming years, focusing on modernizing hydroelectric power plants and developing renewable energy. The initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s energy sector and promote sustainable development, with funding expected from international financial institutions.
