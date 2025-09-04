AZAL hosted flight safety day: innovative approaches and international experience

To advance flight safety management and foster a culture of accountability, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, hosted Flight Safety Day event in Baku.

The joint participation of representatives of AZCON Holding, AZAL’s leadership, the National Aviation Academy, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and other stakeholders highlighted the national air carrier’s strong commitment to maintaining high safety standards, continuous development, and reinforcing passenger trust.

Supported by UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), the event features internationally recognized experts, including Giancarlo Buono, Director of Safety and Airspace Regulation at UK CAA, and Simon Roberts, expert in safety management and human and organizational factors.

Speakers shared best practices in building a strong corporate safety culture where transparency, accountability, and leadership must remain an integral part of daily operations.

Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, underlined the significance of dedicating such an event to flight safety: “This event not only enhances the professional competencies of our management but also advances the development of responsibility and transparency — core principles of our aviation safety system. These principles strengthen AZAL’s reputation as a reliable and safe international air carrier.”

The training program covered key areas, such as leadership development in flight safety, building a positive corporate culture, effective change management, integrating the human factor into the safety system, improving the effectiveness of the Safety Management System (SMS), and other key areas.

AZAL Flight Safety Day served both as a platform for sharing experience and as an essential initiative for further strengthening a safety culture through leadership accountability and active employee engagement.

The video clip related to the event can be viewed at the https://youtu.be/Zv7B4BnyYEU.