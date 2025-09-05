Turkmenistan’s State Commodity market buzzes with textile and fabric deals
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has spotlighted a broad range of textile products in its latest trading session. All lots are designated for external sale and priced in US dollars.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy