Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 September 2025 20:31 (UTC +04:00)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ At a public hearing on criminal, cases against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, and violation of the laws and customs of war against Azerbaijan, Madat Babayan, in his testimony during the preliminary investigation, named some of the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who distinguished themselves by their particular cruelty during the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more