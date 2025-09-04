Azerbaijan beats tax revenue targets for 8M2025
Azerbaijan collected over 12 billion manat in tax revenues in the first eight months of 2025, exceeding the forecast by more than 5 percent. Non-oil revenues rose sharply, while mandatory social, health, and unemployment insurance contributions also posted double-digit growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy