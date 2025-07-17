Turkmenistan, Croatia look to hold economic forum, joint commission meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 17. Turkmenistan and Croatia are preparing a series of high-level events to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the upcoming visit of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman to Ashgabat in October, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The visit will include the fourth meeting of the Turkmen-Croatian Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is expected to provide a key platform for expanding trade and economic ties. In parallel, an Economic Forum will be held with participation from the business communities of both countries to explore new opportunities in investment and trade.

The details were discussed during a telephone conversation between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his Croatian counterpart. The sides also reviewed collaboration on multilateral platforms, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and security, particularly through the UN and the OSCE.

The ministers also exchanged views on preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which Turkmenistan is actively organizing, and the upcoming International Forum on Peace and Trust, to be held in Ashgabat on December 12, 2025.

The October visit and its accompanying events are expected to inject new momentum into Turkmen-Croatian relations and pave the way for deeper political and economic engagement.