TBC Uzbekistan gains prestigious spot among world’s best fintechs

TBC Uzbekistan’s recognition as a top global fintech underscores its rapid growth and expanding digital financial ecosystem, now serving nearly 20 million users in Central Asia’s largest market. This milestone highlights the increasing economic importance of digital finance in Uzbekistan, driving innovation and supporting the country’s broader financial sector development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register