Tajikistan urges immediate action to cut escalating electricity losses

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy, Daler Juma, has raised serious concerns over the high electricity losses and operational inefficiencies of the state-run Electricity Distribution Networks company. Despite ongoing efforts, nearly a quarter of the country’s generated power is lost during transmission and distribution, prompting calls for urgent reforms and the adoption of modern digital monitoring systems.

