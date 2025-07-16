Kazakhstan calls on investors to develop luxury hotel by scenic Balkhash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 16. The Akimat (regional government) of Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has posted a message seeking investors to build hotels on Lake Balkhash, Trend reports via the Akimat of Karaganda region.

Investors are invited to construct hotels on Balkhash in Kazakhstan. The construction requirements include:

Category: 4 and 5 stars;

At least 60 rooms in the complex.

The investor will be selected through an open competition. The investor will be responsible for financing and building the hotels. Moreover, land plots will be provided by the local agricultural production cooperative "Saryarka." The local executive body will handle the engineering infrastructure of the construction sites.

"These projects will help develop tourism and increase business activity in the region. The work is being carried out in accordance with the directive of the President of Kazakhstan to support the implementation of projects for building 4- and 5-star hotels using the tools of social-entrepreneurial corporations," the regional administration added.

They also listed the main goals of the project:

Development of the region’s tourist infrastructure;

Creation of new jobs;

Stimulation of the local economy;

Strengthening the image of the city of Balkhash as a modern tourist center of Kazakhstan.

Tourist flow to Balkhash has increased by 40 percent over the past two years. Among the visitors are not only Kazakhs but also tourists from Germany, the US, Canada, Poland, and Russia.