Daughter of Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visits Baku Book Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. On July 16, Oguljahan Atabayeva, daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Baku Book Center on July 16, Trend reports.

Gunel Rzayeva, Director of the Baku Book Center, informed the guest about the center.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Baku Book Center has been officially operating since 2018. The center, created on the initiative and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, brings a new approach to book sales and presents books of various genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, and other languages. Publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are on display on the 1st and 2nd floors of the Center, which covers an area of 2,500 square meters. The first floor also features products of the I Love Baku brand, Azerpost LLC, world bestsellers in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, classical literature, popular science literature, art albums, travel guides, stationery, and gifts.

In addition to selling books, the Coffeemood cafe is located on the ground floor. Moreover, it was noted that on the second floor of the Center, there is a reading room, a special section for people with visual impairment, a corner for children, areas designed for various events, and engaged for scientific activities.

The Baku Book Center has additional opportunities for book lovers to effectively spend their leisure time. It regularly hosts presentations of various books, meetings with cultural and artistic figures, autograph watches, "reading" hours for children, and events organized jointly with creative associations, international organizations, as well as foreign embassies. Information about new books is displayed on monitors installed in different locations. Information about all the books available at the center can be accessed through touchscreens.

In conclusion, a memorable gift was presented to the guest on behalf of the Baku Book Center.

