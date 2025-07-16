Azerbaijan's energy generation through SPPs gain ground in 6M2025
Electricity generation at solar power plants in Azerbaijan grew by nearly 10 percent in the first half of the year, reaching approximately 315 million kilowatt-hours. Overall, the country’s total power output saw a modest rise, supported by increased contributions from renewable sources.
