Fitch Ratings maintains stable outlook for Kazakhstan’s economy
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit rating at “BBB” with a Stable Outlook, citing strong external assets, low government debt, fiscal consolidation, and stable growth. High oil output and tax reforms are expected to mitigate fiscal risks.
