Slovenian Armed Forces conduct tactical field exercise for officer cadets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. A field training exercise for the 37th generation of Officer School cadets took place at the Central Training Ground of the Slovenian Armed Forces in Postojna, Trend reports via the country's Defense Ministry.

During the training, cadets practiced leading combat tactical procedures at the squad and platoon level.

The training scenarios faced by the candidates included offensive operations at squad and platoon levels, reactions to contact and ambushes, movement techniques, and navigating hazardous areas.

The cadets carried out the prescribed training tasks safely and effectively, achieving the set learning objectives.

