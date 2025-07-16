Uzbekistan, Qatar explore next-gen IT investments and partnership potentials

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan, paid an official visit to the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan to discuss and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital technology sector, Trend reports.

In the course of the visit, Ambassador Hashim was briefed on the activities of IT Park, its ecosystem, and upcoming projects. The visit included a high-level meeting between Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies, and Ambassador Hashim.

Discussions focused on fostering the growth of local Uzbek startups, with potential investment support from Qatar. The parties also explored opportunities to introduce Uzbekistan’s domestically developed IT products to broader Arab markets through Qatar.

Furthermore, Qatar was invited to participate in the upcoming ICTWeek Uzbekistan 2025. Proposals were made to facilitate the active involvement of Qatari IT companies at the forum, including the establishment of a dedicated national pavilion.

The meeting further addressed collaboration between Qatari venture funds and Uzbek startups, as well as strategies to enhance IT workforce capacity and expand exports of IT services.

Earlier this month, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of upcoming high-level engagements, reaffirming their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Qatar across various sectors.

This dialogue underscores the growing partnership and shared vision for the future between the two countries.