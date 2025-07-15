KazMunayGas launches Kazakhstan’s first urea fertilizer plant in Aktobe

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas is building the country’s first urea fertilizer plant in the Mugalzhar district, Aktobe region, with $1.25 billion in investment. The plant will produce high-nitrogen (46 percent) urea to meet growing domestic demand and reduce reliance on imports.

