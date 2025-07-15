Total oil exports via BTC pipeline announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Since its launch, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has transported a total of 612.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil as of July 1 this year, said the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Trend reports.

SOCAR noted that 88% of the total volume was exported via the BTC pipeline.

The BTC main export pipeline - a key component of the 'Contract of the Century' - was officially inaugurated on July 13, 2006, at the Ceyhan terminal in Türkiye.

The pipeline plays a vital role in delivering Azerbaijani oil directly to global markets and strengthening the country’s energy security.