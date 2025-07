BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Iran’s northern Semnan Province, in the Shahrud district, at 10:44 a.m. local time today, Trend reports.

The report was issued by the National Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute at the University of Tehran.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and was felt in surrounding areas as well.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.