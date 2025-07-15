Shusha declaration strengthens Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic ties - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Shusha Declaration plays a vital role in reinforcing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, said at an event dedicated to Türkiye’s Day of Democracy and National Unity, Trend reports.

Sharifov noted that bilateral relations between the two countries continue to develop actively.

“The Shusha Declaration plays a significant role in deepening collaboration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At present, our political ties are vibrant and dynamic,” Sharifov stated.