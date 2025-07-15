Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Shusha declaration strengthens Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic ties - deputy minister

Politics Materials 15 July 2025 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Shusha declaration strengthens Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic ties - deputy minister

Follow Trend on

Rashid Garayev
Rashid Garayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Shusha Declaration plays a vital role in reinforcing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, said at an event dedicated to Türkiye’s Day of Democracy and National Unity, Trend reports.

Sharifov noted that bilateral relations between the two countries continue to develop actively.

“The Shusha Declaration plays a significant role in deepening collaboration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At present, our political ties are vibrant and dynamic,” Sharifov stated.

He emphasized that this year remains a remarkable one for both nations.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Türkiye three times this year. President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has also visited Azerbaijan. Our partnership extends into the economic domain, with energy and logistics projects underway. These joint initiatives have shaped a new geopolitical landscape in the region,” Sharifov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more