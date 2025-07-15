Qatar doubles remittance flows to Azerbaijan
Remittances from Qatar to Azerbaijan nearly doubled in Q1 2025, reaching $4.4 million and marking a 90% increase compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth, overall inflows to Azerbaijan declined by 22.1% year-on-year, reflecting broader shifts in cross-border money transfers.
