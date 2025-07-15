Azerbaijan unveils key investment figures in transport infrastructure

Azerbaijan invested $1.05 billion in the transport and warehousing sector during the first half of 2025, marking a 13.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year. Despite this decrease, the sector accounted for 22.4 percent of total fixed capital investments, while the broader non-oil and gas sector saw a 13.5 percent investment increase, reflecting ongoing economic diversification efforts.

