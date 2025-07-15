EU eyes investment in Tajikistan’s engineering and raw materials sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 15. Tajikistan and EU explore deeper industrial ties under Global Gateway initiative, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

The sides are set to expand cooperation in several key industrial sectors, including mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and mining. The matter was discussed during a meeting between Tajik officials and Charlotte Adrian, head of the department for international cooperation with the Middle East and Central Asia at the European Commission.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial relations and deepen dialogue across industrial domains.

Special emphasis was placed on attracting European investment for the development of joint projects in high-priority sectors such as textile and food production, pharmaceuticals, and the extraction and processing of critical raw materials.

The talks were held within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to mobilize funding and expertise to support sustainable infrastructure and economic development in partner countries, including those in Central Asia.

The EU has previously expressed interest in Tajikistan’s industrial potential, especially in the context of securing reliable supply chains for strategic materials and supporting regional development goals through green and resilient partnerships.