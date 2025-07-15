Kazakhstan unveils ambitious foreign direct investment goals and plans for 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan aims to attract around $25 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin. The government is implementing regional investment programs tailored to business needs and has expedited services for 134 investors through the Fast Track system.

