Kazakhstan sees major transport gains on back of industrial growth in 1H2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In 1H2025, Kazakhstan's transport sector grew by 22.7 percent, driven by a 10.9 percent rise in freight volume (550.7 million tons). Growth came from road, pipeline, and rail transport, while passenger transport rose 10.5 percent to 928 million.
