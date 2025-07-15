Kyrgyzstan reaffirms commitment to SCO cooperation during meeting with Xi Jinping

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in a joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, held on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

The high-level gathering brought together the foreign ministers of SCO member states for strategic discussions on regional cooperation and security.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping underscored the critical importance of strengthening mutual trust and solidarity among SCO countries. He emphasized the need to enhance political dialogue and expand cooperation in trade, economic development, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchange. President Xi reaffirmed China’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development across the region.

He also outlined the priorities and key achievements of China’s chairmanship of the SCO for 2024–2025, with particular emphasis on deepening coordination to address modern challenges and threats.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Established by China and Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic, international security, and defense alliance with a Eurasian focus. Covering over 24 percent of the world’s land area (65 percent of Eurasia) and home to 42 percent of the global population, it is the largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population. As of 2024, the SCO’s combined nominal GDP accounts for approximately 23 percent of the global total, while its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) represents about 36 percent of the world economy.