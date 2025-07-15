IFC empowers women-owned businesses to thrive in Kazakhstan
Photo: International Finance Corporation/Facebook
IFC and Kazakh microfinance organization Arnur Credit signed a $10 million-equivalent local currency loan agreement to support micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in Kazakhstan, with 40 percent of the funding aimed at women-led businesses. The initiative addresses a $16.8 billion MSME financing gap and is backed by the Canada-IFC GROW Facility.
