IFC empowers women-owned businesses to thrive in Kazakhstan

Photo: International Finance Corporation/Facebook

IFC and Kazakh microfinance organization Arnur Credit signed a $10 million-equivalent local currency loan agreement to support micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in Kazakhstan, with 40 percent of the funding aimed at women-led businesses. The initiative addresses a $16.8 billion MSME financing gap and is backed by the Canada-IFC GROW Facility.

