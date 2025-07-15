Azerbaijan lays out extensive works carried out in liberated regions

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ An international airport and 16 highways spanning 593.7 kilometers have been constructed in the liberated territories over the past eight months, said Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at a regional conference held in Aghdam, Huseynov, while informing the participants of the event, stated that 16 roads with a total length of 593.7 km, 1 railway stretching 47.1 km, 1 international airport, 8 bus stations, 4 water reservoirs, 6 water canals, and a main gas pipeline have been constructed.