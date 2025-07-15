Azerbaijan sees growth in power production, boosted by renewables and thermal plants

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. According to preliminary data for the first half of this year, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 291.5 million kWh, or 2.2%, reaching a total of 13.85 billion kWh, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, during this period, thermal power plants generated 11.52 billion kWh, hydroelectric plants produced 1.86 billion kWh, and other sources contributed 470.1 million kWh — including 21 million kWh from wind farms, 314.6 million kWh from solar plants, and 134.5 million kWh from the Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Plant.

Compared to the same period last year, renewable energy production rose by 297.2 million kWh to 2.33 billion kWh.

In the first six months, Azerenergy JSC produced 12.32 billion kWh of electricity (with 10.44 billion kWh from thermal plants, 1.85 billion kWh from hydro plants, and 30.7 million kWh from pumped storage plants). Azerishiq JSC generated 14.6 million kWh from wind farms, while independent power producers contributed 1.51 billion kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity exports reached 709.9 million kWh, while imports totaled 81.1 million kWh.