Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin plunges in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin prices continue to reflect volatility amid the Central Bank’s floating exchange rate system introduced in May 2024. The latest trading data shows slight declines in coin values, highlighting ongoing currency fluctuations impacting precious metals markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy