TuranBank announces financial results for H1 2025 (VIDEO)

TuranBank OJSC, a prominent bank in Azerbaijan, has revealed its financial performance for the first half of 2025. The second-quarter data indicate that the Bank has retained its market position while achieving notable growth across key financial metrics.

By the end of June 2025, TuranBank’s total assets rose by 11.5% to 948 million AZN. The Bank’s loan portfolio expanded by 6.7%, increasing by 44 million AZN to a total of 696 million AZN, with business loans accounting for 366 million AZN. Deposits grew to 467 million AZN, an increase of 5.4 million AZN, while individual deposits notably increased by 10 million AZN to 377 million AZN, reflecting strong customer confidence.

In comparison with the same period last year, the Bank’s operating profit surged by 57%, or 5.2 million AZN, reaching 14.4 million AZN. Interest income rose by 11%, adding 4.7 million AZN to reach 48.6 million AZN, and non-interest income grew by 12.4%, increasing by 3.4 million AZN to 11.5 million AZN. The Bank concluded the first half of 2025 with a net profit of 2.2 million AZN.

During Q2 2025, TuranBank furthered its collaboration with international financial institutions to foster institutional growth and support financing for SMEs. The Bank signed a new loan agreement in local currency with the respected BlueOrchard International Microfinance Fund, securing a synthetic loan equivalent to $10 million USD in AZN for a term of three years. This partnership aims to improve financial access for small and medium enterprises, especially in regional locations.

Demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility, TuranBank continued to support children of martyrs and veterans under its CSR initiatives. On June 1st, International Children’s Day, the Bank hosted a charitable event under the DOST Agency’s “Voluntary DOST” program to promote social inclusion and skills development for children with autism, Down syndrome, and children from martyr families, while raising awareness of their rights.

Established in 1992, TuranBank serves individual and corporate customers through 22 branches nationwide. For more details on TuranBank’s products, services, and branch locations, visit the official website, follow the Bank on social media, or contact the Information Center at (012) 935.