Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan experience significant drop

Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan declined sharply by over 30% in value and 12% in volume during the first quarter of the current Iranian year, reflecting broader challenges in bilateral trade. This drop contrasts with Iran’s overall non-oil export contraction of 14.4% by value, signaling specific pressures in key sectors like agriculture, petrochemicals, and industrial goods.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register