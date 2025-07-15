Kazakhstan reveals growth in Baiterek financing in 1H2025

Photo: Baiterek Holding's official telegram account

In the first half of the year, Baiterek Holding significantly financed priority sectors, with plans to nearly triple this support by year-end to drive additional economic growth. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin emphasized continued budget capitalization of the holding as a key contribution to expanding the real sector.

