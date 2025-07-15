Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues exceed expectations in 1H2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues for the first half of 2025 reached about 11 trillion tenge ($20.9 billion), exceeding the plan by 6.4 percent.

