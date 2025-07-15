Bulgaria takes over Black Sea Economic Cooperation chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Chairmanship-in-Office of the Republic of Bulgaria of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was officially launched, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The announcement was made during a videoconference coordination meeting of the BSEC Committee of Senior Officials, affiliated bodies, and the Organization’s Secretariat.

In her address to the participants, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elena Shekerletova outlined the priority areas of the Bulgarian Chairmanship, reflecting the vision of a prosperous and united Black Sea community. Key priorities include environmental protection and marine resource management for sustainable development, cultural and educational exchange and tourism, regional resilience and crisis management, and cooperation with the EU and other international and regional organizations.

Under the motto "Collective Engagement in the Black Sea Region," which emphasizes the shared commitment to the region's prosperity, the Bulgarian Chairmanship is committed to promoting regional cooperation focused on sustainability, cultural integration, and international partnerships.

During the closed session, chaired by Ms. Rositsa Stoeva, BSEC National Coordinator, the calendar of upcoming events and initiatives under the current chairmanship was finalized. More than 50 events are planned.

Bulgaria's Chairmanship will run until December 31, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel