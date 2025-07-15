Kazakhstan initiates bold overhaul to modernize energy and utilities
Photo: Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to review regional development efforts. Bozumbayev reported on initiatives including the Regional Standards System and the National Project to modernize energy and utility infrastructure, involving major upgrades to utility networks and increased power generation.
