Bosnian military personnel complete key leadership program in Serbia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Five members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina were promoted during a ceremony marking the completion of the 71st class of the Command and Staff Advanced Training at the National Defense School of the University of Defense in Belgrade, Trend reports via the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

The ceremony was held at the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, at the “Banjica 2” barracks in Belgrade.

The Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina personnel who successfully completed the training are Colonels Dejan Blagovčanin and Goran Blagojević, as well as Majors Nenad Stupar, Dragiša Erić, and Novica Petrović.

The Command and Staff Advanced Training represents the second level of career development for officers. It lasts one academic year, from September to July, and covers areas of military-professional and specialist education, as well as physical training. Upon successful completion, participants are qualified to command tactical units and perform duties at both tactical and operational command levels.

At the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, the ceremony was also attended by the Defense Attaché at the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Republic of Serbia, Brigadier Srđan Čavić.

