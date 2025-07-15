Kazakhstan silences doubts, vows to stick with OPEC+ strategy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. Kazakhstan remains committed to its obligations under the OPEC+ agreement and is not considering leaving the alliance, said Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a Government briefing today, Trend reports.

According to Bektenov, within the framework of OPEC+, Kazakhstan is making every effort to fulfill its obligations.

“In this particular period, we have not always succeeded, due to the implementation this year of an expansion project at the Tengiz field. Returning to the production sharing agreement, all of this is stipulated. We have always said that once we complete the project, we will exceed our forecasted obligations,” Bektenov noted.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in June 2025, the volume of crude oil shipments from Kazakhstan amounted to 1.86 million barrels per day. This is higher than the level in May (1.78 million barrels per day) and exceeds the quota set under the voluntary OPEC+ agreement by almost 500,000 barrels. The increase is related to technological and infrastructural features of the production expansion at the country’s largest oil field, Tengiz.

OPEC+ is a coalition of 23 oil-producing countries that includes the 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 additional non-OPEC producers. Formed in 2016, the alliance was established to coordinate oil production policies, stabilize global oil markets, and influence oil prices by adjusting supply levels.