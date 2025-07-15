Uzbekistan sees lasting momentum in Tehran economic partnership – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Tashkent-Tehran economic cooperation process may be kept in the spotlight, said Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers session in China, Saidov emphasized the importance of developing relations between the provinces of the two countries in the fields of economy and trade, utilizing the potential of chambers of commerce, and accelerating bilateral ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan’s support of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides agreed to continue consultations aimed at organizing reciprocal visits of high-level officials.

The SCO includes nine member states, China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran, and three observer members: Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel