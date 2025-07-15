Saudi Arabia drives OPEC+ production gains as Iran volumes slip

OPEC+ crude oil production increased by 500,000 barrels per day (b/d) in June, reaching 42.7 million b/d, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest outlook. The rise was driven primarily by Saudi Arabia, which added a substantial 700,000 b/d month-on-month, as other Gulf producers also raised output in response to regional instability.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register