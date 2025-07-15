Iran reduces imports of goods from Azerbaijan
In the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – June 21, 2025), Iran’s imports of goods from Azerbaijan dropped significantly—by 48.8% in value and 57.9% in volume—compared to the same period last year (March 20 – June 20, 2024).
