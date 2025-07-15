Kazakhstan reports strong economic growth in first half of 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. Kazakhstan's economy continues to demonstrate steady growth, reaching 6.2 percent from January through the June period this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at a Government meeting, Trend reports.

According to the minister, this growth rate is 0.2 percentage points higher than in the first five months and is the highest GDP growth figure in the past 14 years.

For comparison, growth over the same period last year was 3.2 percent.

Zhumangarin also noted that the main drivers were the real sector of the economy (+8 percent) and the services sector, which grew by 5.2 percent.

Significant contributions came from the transport industry (+22.7 percent) and construction (+18.4 percent). There is also a revival in trade and stable growth in the mining industry (+8.4 percent). The manufacturing sector grew by 5.5 percent, and agriculture by 3.7 percent.