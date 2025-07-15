Estonia welcomes Trump’s decision to send military assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Estonia has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to send military assistance to Ukraine, calling for swift delivery of the aid through NATO coordination, Trend reports.

The statement emphasizes the urgency of providing Ukraine with robust and wide-ranging air defense systems, as Russia continues its escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilians, and infrastructure.

“Ukraine’s most pressing need is an effective and extensive air defense system. Russia shows no interest in peace and has only intensified its brutal strikes. In July alone, Ukrainian cities and residents have been targeted by nearly 2,000 drones and missiles,” the statement notes.

Estonia highlighted the importance of transatlantic unity in supporting Ukraine, underlining that the joint efforts of the United States and Europe send a powerful message of continued Western solidarity.

In addition to military support, Estonia stressed the importance of using all available levers to stop the aggressor and support Ukraine.

One key priority is the swift adoption of the 18th EU sanctions package, which includes Estonia’s proposal to further lower the price cap on Russian oil. As President Trump has stated, tougher U.S. tariffs could also follow if Russia refuses a ceasefire.

Estonia also pointed to the roughly 260 billion euros in frozen assets from the Russian Central Bank held in the EU and G7 countries.

Active negotiations are underway to move forward with the confiscation of these assets. The funds, according to Estonia, must be used to support Ukraine until Russia ends its aggression and compensates for the damage it has caused.