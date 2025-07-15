Despite hurdles, Baku Network stages powerful tribute to martyred Azerbaijani journalists – Sahil Karimli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 15. Baku Network analytical center was able to organize an exhibition dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijani journalist-martyrs for the first time in Europe - in Paris, the capital of France, which is an ardent defender of Armenia, despite certain difficulties and artificial obstacles, said Sahil Karimli, Program Director of the Baku Network think tank, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijani journalist-martyrs brutally killed by Armenian occupants during the First and Second Karabakh wars.

"The exhibition is dedicated to Azerbaijani journalists brutally killed by Armenian occupiers during the First and Second Karabakh Wars. The memory of journalists killed in the performance of their professional duty has been commemorated separately and locally in different periods. But we decided to fulfill this mission on a larger scale and in the international arena by creating an exhibition consisting of photographs of our martyred journalists. Each photograph provides detailed information about each victim in French and English. Brochures with these photos have also been prepared and are being distributed to the participants of the event today," he said.

Karimli stressed that France has always pursued a pro-Armenian policy and defended Armenia, which is an occupant: "Under such circumstances, organizing such an exhibition in Paris was accompanied by certain difficulties and obstacles. The passage of printed materials across the border also posed certain risks. However, we overcame these difficulties and successfully achieved the goal."

He added that during the presentation dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the inscription of Icherisheher on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which was held in the framework of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, booklets dedicated to the memory of the fallen journalists were also distributed to the participants.

"During the exhibition, the participants' attention was drawn to the fact that Armenia, both in the First Karabakh War and in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, committed bloody crimes against Azerbaijani civilians and journalists who performed their professional duty. Today, the photos of the exhibition show journalists, some of whom died in the First Karabakh War, when a helicopter carrying representatives of Azerbaijan's state and media structures was shot down in the sky over Garakand, a sovereign territory of our country. Fakhraddin Shahbazov, Ali Mustafayev, and others were tragically killed as a result of this terrorist act. In addition, Salatin Askarova and Chingiz Mustafayev were killed by Armenian occupants," he said.

Sahil Karimli also noted that after the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Magerram Ibrahimov, an employee of the AZERTAG agency, and Siraj Abishov, a cameraman of Azerbaijan Television, became victims of Armenian mine terror.

"This was a grave war crime. Unfortunately, along with other civilians, they were also victims of these Armenian crimes. Other journalists, whose memory was honored at the exhibition, were killed by Armenians in different years. I hope, even if only briefly, we were able to convey these truths to you. In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Agency for State Support of NGOs, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, as well as all friends who assisted and supported us in holding such an important event, bringing the Azerbaijani truth to the world community and exposing Armenian cruelty," he concluded.

Baku Network think tank raised the topic of Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression for the first time in Europe by holding several events.

An exhibition was organized in Paris, within the framework of which BN presented materials about the martyred journalists to the public. The event was attended by representatives of the French public, French and foreign journalists.

The event was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris as part of the Baku Network project entitled “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats against Azerbaijan”. The exhibition was organized with the support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

Booklets commemorating martyred journalists were distributed to visitors at the exhibition and to guests attending the presentation marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The event was held at UNESCO headquarters during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.