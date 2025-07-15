Azerbaijan showcases culture at Multicultural Festival in Australia's Brisbane (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan was also represented at the Multicultural Festival held in Australia's Brisbane, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that in addition to Azerbaijan, Australia, Egypt, India, Afghanistan, Africa, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Japan, Cambodia, Korea, New Zealand, and other countries created special corners reflecting their national cultures at the festival organized at the school.

The festival featured dances and games of different nations, and the participants were informed about the customs, traditions, and cultural heritage of the countries through photo books.

Azerbaijani corner was organized by the vice-president of the “National Association of Queensland Azerbaijanis,” Aytan Mammadova, and her husband, John Millett. The exhibition displayed national costumes, souvenirs, and other cultural samples reflecting the history, culture, traditions, and cuisine of our country.

The festival attendees showed great interest in the Azerbaijani corner.