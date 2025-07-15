Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 15 July 2025 21:59 (UTC +04:00)
Prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO discussed (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. International Military Cooperation Department hosted a working meeting between representatives of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO experts, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation.

The parties also discussed the work done within the framework of the NATO documents “Individually Tailored Partnership Program” and “Planning and Review Process”.

