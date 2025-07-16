Iran’s steel sector loses steam with crude output decline
Iran’s steel industry saw a 4.9% decline in production during the first two months of the current Iranian year, continuing a downward trend observed over the past year. Despite the drop in crude and finished steel output, slight gains in sponge iron and iron ore concentrate hint at uneven momentum across the sector.
